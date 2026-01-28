Hatadihi: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday announced Rs 4 lakh in ex gratia assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to the family of a man killed in a truck collision in Keonjhar district.

As per reports, the victim, Anand Jena (58), of Bishnupur village under Hatadihi block, died Sunday after being hit by a Hyva truck.

Majhi expressed condolences to the bereaved family and sanctioned the relief amount within 24 hours of the incident.

The protest that had erupted after the accident was called off Monday following assurances of compensation and stricter checks on sand transportation.

The owner of the killer truck has also provided Rs2.5 lakh to the victim’s family, Anandapur Sub-Collector Neelamadhab Suna and Nandipada police station officer-in-charge Dharmendra Shanti said.

According to police, Jena was returning home on his bicycle from a local market when a Hyva truck heading toward a sand ghat hit him from behind and ran over him.

Angry locals staged a road blockade by placing the body on the Hanuman Chhak road leading to the Bishnupur sand ghat, demanding compensation and action against illegal sand transport.