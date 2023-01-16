Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated today five high-voltage grid substations built at a total cost of Rs 254 crore in four Odisha districts, through video conferencing.

The five locations are Hinjilicut in Ganjam, Kalimela in Malkangiri, Biramaharajpur in Subarnapur and Godisahi and Bahugram in Cuttack. Around two lakh people in these four districts will be benefited due to the grid substations, a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated.

A good quality power supply is essential to bring about improvement in the living standards in Odisha. Keeping this in mind, his government has been emphasizing the development of power transmission and distribution infra in the State, Patnaik said on this occasion.

There is a need for good quality and uninterrupted power supply in the Agriculture and Industry sectors including the day-to-day life of people. Electricity bears a lot of significance in the present-day scheme of living. Hence, everyone must be careful in avoiding wastage, the Chief Minister appealed.

It is pertinent to mention, a strong power transmission infra has been developed in Odisha. The State has 185 extra-high-voltage grid substations and a circuit network of about 16,000 kilometres.