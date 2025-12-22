Koraput: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday attended the fourth evening of the ‘Parab-2025’, a national-level tribal festival, in Koraput where he laid foundation stones for 70 development projects worth Rs 521 crore and inaugurated 16 others worth Rs 24 crore.

Speaking at the festival, the Chief Minister highlighted the unique culture and natural beauty of Koraput, saying, “The soil of Koraput spreads the fragrance of peace, simplicity, and love. Its coffee, Kala Jeera rice, and Kotpad sarees are recognised across India and abroad.”

These projects include initiatives in irrigation, healthcare, small-scale industries, urban hostels, bridges, roads, Mission Shakti buildings, forest protection committee buildings, and additional classrooms – all aimed at accelerating the southern district’s development. At the festival organised at Shaheed Laxman Nayak Maidan, Majhi paid tributes to local freedom fighters. Under the Shri Anna Abhiyan, nearly 72,000 hectares in Koraput are currently under millet cultivation, with women farmers and custodians leading the efforts. The Chief Minister lauded their contributions to promoting millet production.