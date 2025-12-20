Hyderabad/Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday visited the ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad and offered prayers to Ramanujacharya.

An official statement issued by the CMO said that Majhi, accompanied by Odisha’s Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, paid homage to the philosopher, saint, and social reformer.

The Chief Minister met Sri Sri Tridandi Chinna Srimanta Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji, and held interactions on India’s spiritual traditions, inclusive philosophy, and the relevance of Ramanujacharya’s teachings in contemporary society, it said.

“Swamiji extended his blessings to the Chief Minister and conveyed his best wishes for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the people of Odisha,” the statement said.

As part of the visit, Majhi also released the Odia bhajan on Ramanujacharya, authored by Sri Sri Tridandi Ahobila Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji.

The song seeks to make the life, philosophy, and spiritual message of Ramanujacharya accessible to Odia devotees, further strengthening Odisha’s cultural and spiritual connect with India’s civilisational heritage of Ramanujacharya philosophy.

Sharing his experience after the visit, the Chief Minister said that the ‘Statue of Equality’ is not only a magnificent symbol of India’s spiritual legacy but also a powerful reminder of the timeless values of social justice, inclusiveness, and human dignity championed by Ramanujacharya.

He noted that such values continue to guide Odisha’s vision of balanced development, social harmony, and people-centric governance.

PTI