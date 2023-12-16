Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday laid the foundation stone for four infrastructure development projects worth Rs 159.29 crore in Ekamra constituency here. The Chief Minister laid the stone for all these projects while participating in the programme organised at Lingipur under Ekamra Assembly constituency. The projects are Instream storage structures at Dhauli and Tikarpada for Rs 77.74 crore, two-lane road project on the right bank of Daya river near Lingipur, Itipur and Tikarpada gram panchayats for Rs 22.55 crore, piped water supply project at Basuaghai for six gram panchayats and a new 33/11 KV power substation worth Rs 17 crore at Itipur. Patnaik hoped that the people of the constituency will be greatly benefited once the projects are implemented.