Bhubaneswar/Ahmedabad: After successful roadshows in Hyderabad and Kolkata, Odisha is now set to take its investment momentum to Gujarat, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi embarking on a three-day visit to the western state Tuesday.

Building a strong industrial bridge between east and west, the visit aims to deepen business linkages with Gujarat’s manufacturing strength while opening new opportunities in Odisha’s rapidly expanding sectors.

With a focus on textiles, chemicals & petrochemicals, metals & downstream industries, and pharmaceuticals, the visit is expected to generate investment intents from west coast of India. The outreach will also strengthen engagement with Odia diaspora in Gujarat, connecting them to the state’s growth story.

Ahead of the visit, the CM said, “Odisha is fast emerging as a preferred investment destination with strong infrastructure and a skilled workforce. This Gujarat outreach will open new opportunities for our people, while creating jobs across key sectors in the state.

We see this three-day visit as a milestone to attract investments and invite industry partners to be part of Odisha’s growth journey towards a Samruddha Odisha by 2036.” According to reports, a flagship investors’ roadshow will be held in Ahmedabad May 5, followed by roundtable discussions with top business leaders and one-on-one meetings with leading industry players, enabling focused and result-oriented engagements.

Several MoUs and exchange of investment intention forms are expected to be signed, reflecting growing investor confidence in Odisha. Discussions will be centered on high-potential sectors including chemicals and petrochemicals, metal and downstream industries, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, and textiles and apparel.