Keonjhar: A mega steel plant will soon be established in Keonjhar an agreement for which will be signed during the Utkarsh Odisha conclave. This was stated here by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while inaugurating a newly constructed bridge at Jhumpura in Keonjhar district this afternoon. On this occasion, speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed for a mega steel plant in Keonjhar in Bhubaneswar on 28-29 of this month during the Utkarsh Odisha conclave.

He went on to add that priority is being given to ensure development in Keonjhar district. The project will be established to tap the abundance of mineral deposits in the district, the CM further said. Majhi stated that efforts are being made for the development of all sectors such as education and health in the district. Talking about the bridge, has been built over a canal on Jhumpra-Ukhunda road which will connect people of Jhumpura block with Srirampur village. The 67-mts-long bridge, with an approach road of 175 meters, will benefit 5,000 to 10,000 people per day along with people in nearby areas.