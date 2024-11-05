Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the deaths of two women, who allegedly died after consuming mango kernel gruel in Kandhamal district.

At least two tribal women died and six others were hospitalised after consuming mango kernel gruel at Mandipanka village under Daringbadi block recently, a source said.

Also Read: ISKCON must stop holding untimely Ratha Yatra anywhere in the world

“Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed an RDC (Revenue Divisional Commissioner) level inquiry into mango kernel death issue in Kandhamal district,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Of the six women who allegedly fell ill after having the gruel, were shifted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack from another facility after their health condition worsened, officials said.

PTI