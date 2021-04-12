Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday spoke to Ajit Mangaraj’s brother to enquire about the Congress leader’s health condition.

Ajit, Congress’s candidate for Pipili bypoll, is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Apollo hospital here. The CM wished for his speedy recovery.

Notably, Ajit had informed April 10 in a tweet that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am undergoing treatment after testing positive for COVID-19. Instead of spreading rumour, please focus on how the party will perform better. I will be back soon with your love and affection,” Ajit had said on Twitter.

He had complained of breathing difficulties while campaigning April 7 morning. He was immediately rushed to a government hospital in Pipili and then shifted to Apollo Hospital here.

Besides Ajit, there are nine other candidates including BJD’s Rudra Pratap Maharathy and BJP’s Ashrit Pattanayak in fray for the Pipili by-election which is scheduled to be held April 17.

