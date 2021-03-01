Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

CM Patnaik expressed his gratitude to Indian scientists and health workers for their relentless efforts during the tough times in delivering vaccines to people. He also appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get vaccinated.

Also read: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra to tie ‘nuptial knot’ with actress Archita Sahu today

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote, “Happy to share that I took my first dose of #COVID19 vaccine today. Grateful to our scientists, health workers for their race against time to deliver the vaccines to people. Appeal to all eligible people to come forward and get vaccinated for a #CovidFreeOdisha.”

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also received a COVID-19 vaccine jab Monday morning.

PNN