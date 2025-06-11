Keonjhar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited Mayurbhanj district Tuesday morning and offered prayers at the revered Maa Kichakeswari temple in Khiching.

Travelling by road from Keonjhar, Majhi reached the temple around 6:30 am under tight security.

Accompanied by his wife, he performed rituals and offered puja at the shrine for over an hour.

A large crowd gathered outside the temple to catch a glimpse of the CM.

Following the visit, Majhi returned to Keonjhar by road and later flew back to Bhubaneswar in a special aircraft from the Raisuan airstrip.

During his two-day tour of Keonjhar, the Chief Minister had arrived late Monday night from Kendrapara, where he had attended a meeting.

After reaching Keonjhar, he held discussions with party workers at the CM’s grievance office and spent the night at the Circuit House.

PNN