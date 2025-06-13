Srinagar: In the aftermath of Israeli aerial strikes, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Friday requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure the well-being and safety of Kashmiri students stuck in Iran.

CM Omar Abdullah said on X, “Requesting @MEAIndia to urgently ensure the safety and well-being of Kashmiri students stuck in Iran. Their families are deeply worried, and we stand with them in this difficult time. Every step must be taken to safeguard our students.”

Various Sunni and Shia Muslim organisations of Kashmir have condemned the Israeli strikes in Iran in which two top generals and nuclear scientists of Iran were killed.

Kashmir Valley has a good number of students studying medicine and other professions in Iran. In addition, a number of local doctors and engineers are working in Iran in various capacities.

The large Shia Muslim community of Jammu and Kashmir has a deep affinity with Iranian Muslims, who are predominantly Shia Muslims.

A number of local religious organisations have organised meetings and gatherings to condemn the Israeli action against Iran. In condemnation of the Israeli action in Iran, both Sunni and Shia Muslims have voiced deep concern and condemned the development with one voice.

It must be mentioned here that almost all the high-ranking scholars of the Shia community belong to Iran, and their interpretation of religion is followed obediently by the Shia Muslims in India.

Any development happening in Iran is deeply followed by the Shia Muslims in Kashmir.

Israel launched major airstrikes against Iran in the early hours of Friday morning, significantly escalating tensions in the region and raising the spectre of a broader conflict between the long-standing rivals. The attacks come amid mounting concerns over Tehran’s nuclear programme and its perceived threat to Israeli national security.

In retaliation, Iran has launched more than 100 drones towards Israel.

Several Arab countries issued strong condemnations of Israel’s attack on Iran, and the US has called the attack a ‘unilateral action’, asserting that America had no involvement.

IANS