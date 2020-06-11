Bhawanipatna: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to praise the sarpanch of Gambhariguda panchayat under Koksara block in Kalahandi district. Nandita Sahu, the sarpanch, has asked her son who returned from New Delhi to undergo quarantine at the centre created in Olama village by the panchayat. Nandita’s act has been lauded by all and sundry and she featured in a news item Wednesday on Odia daily ‘Dharitri’.

The CM also tweeted the paper clipping. He said Nandita had has set an example for others. Her dedication and sincerity is a source of inspiration for all, the CM added.

Nandita’s son, Lokesh, used to work as a software engineer for a Delhi-based company. Owing to the nationwide lockdown, the company was forced to down shutters and Lokesh lost his job down.

The sarpanch’s son remained stuck in Delhi for a considerable period of time. After flight restrictions were eased Lokesh flew down Monday to Jharsuguda. From the airport he travelled to his native village by car.

A relieved Nandita however, did not allow her emotions to take control even though she was seeing her son after a long time. Instead of taking Lokesh home, she took him Olama village quarantine centre. Currently Lokesh is in the same facility and is not getting any special treatament. He is eating the same food which is being provided to other inmates of the quarantine centre.

Minister for Energy, MSME, Industries and Home, Dibya Shankar Mishra and MP Sujit Kumar also posted the same news clipping on their respective social media platforms.

PNN