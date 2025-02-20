New Delhi: Promising to promptly launch mission ‘Viksit Delhi’, new city Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Thursday assured citizens that each commitment made by the BJP before the election will be fulfilled.

Addressing media persons soon after assuming office at the Delhi Secretariat, Chief Minister Gupta said that her government will not waste even a single day and put in persistent efforts to achieve the dream of ‘Viksit Delhi’.

Taking a dig at the previous AAP government and slamming the restrictions imposed by it on media’s entry into the Players’ Building, the seat of the Delhi government, she said, “I have assumed charge today and I welcome you all to this office which you would not have managed to enter in the past few years.”

“This is a public office and its doors will remain open for all, including the media,” she said.

The Chief Minister also shared her plan to visit the Yamuna, seek Yamuna maiya’s blessings and chair the first Cabinet meeting later in the day, saying, “The agenda for the meeting will be decided collectively.”

Earlier, Gupta, 50, the MLA from Shalimar Bagh, took the oath of office at Ramlila Maidan along with her six Cabinet ministers, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and top NDA leaders present.

Ending the suspense over the next Delhi Chief Minister, Gupta was Wednesday chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party, paving the way for her to take over the top post in the grand ceremony.

Gupta, who is an advocate by profession, thanked the top BJP leadership for reposing confidence in her.

“I thank the top leadership from my heart for its belief in me and for entrusting me with the post of Chief Minister. This faith and support have evoked a new energy and motivation in me. I pledge to strive with total honesty, commitment and dedication for the welfare of the residents of Delhi. I am fully committed to the significant responsibility of taking Delhi to a new pinnacle,” Gupta said in a post on X in Hindi.

She was chosen as the new Chief Minister at a meeting of the BJP legislature party Wednesday at the state party office at Pant Marg this evening, under the supervision of two central observers – former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP national Secretary Om Prakash Dhankhar.

As the meeting began to elect the BJP legislature party leader, there was intense speculation about a woman legislator taking over the mantle. And it was proved right with the election of Gupta, who will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj (BJP), Sheila Dikshit (Congress), and Atishi (AAP).

IANS