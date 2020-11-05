Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik suspended former MLA of the party Jiban Pradip Dash Thursday for anti-party activities.

CM Patnaik suspended Dash from the party leader post and also from membership of BJD, informed BJD General Secretary (media affairs) Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, Thursday.

The letter of his suspension reads as follows, “Shri Jiban Pradip Dash, Ex-MLA, Balasore Sadar is hereby suspended from Biju Janata Dal for his anti-party activities with immediate effect.”

Dash had won the Balasore Assembly Constituency seat twice in his political career. He had won the 2009 and 2014 Assembly elections on a BJD ticket.

Dash earlier had contested the assembly election from Balasore in 2019 but lost to BJP’s Madan Mohan Dutta.

