Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday took exception to BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik calling the current BJP government as “name changer” and “jumla sarkaar”.

Majhi, while speaking during a debate on the general discussion on the 2024-25 budget in the assembly, instead asserted that the budget would lay the foundation for the establishment of ‘Viksit Odisha’ by 2036, the year the state completes 100 years of formation.

Amid a walkout by both opposition BJD and the Congress members, Majhi said that the Patnaik government was actually “jumla sarkaar” as it had formulated schemes to benefit the party’s vote bank, while this year’s budget is a “people’s budget” which signifies Odia ‘asmita’ (pride).

The chief minister asserted that the budget, which was presented on July 25, was in fact, “game changer” and not ‘jumla’ as alleged by Patnaik.

“The budget will lay the foundation for the establishment of ‘Viksit Odisha’ by 2036, the year the state completes 100 years of its formation,” he said.

Referring to the BJD president’s father and former CM Biju Patnaik, after whom most of the schemes of the previous government were named, Majhi asked what was wrong if the BJP dispensation renamed some schemes after some other legendary figures of the state.

“If all schemes are named after one person, then it will be an injustice to other legendary figures and will hurt Odisha’s pride as well,” Majhi said.

Citing an instance, the chief minister said that his government renamed the Chief Minister’s Power Development Programme as ‘Mukhya Mantri Shakti Bikas Yojana’.

“What is wrong in changing the name of such a scheme?” he questioned, adding his government has only renamed the scheme from English to Odia.

He said that many sons of the soil have contributed significantly to Odia language, history, culture, freedom struggle and creation of a separate state.

“So, to remember the contribution of these great sons, why is it wrong to name some schemes after them?” he asked.

PTI