Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi arrived in New Delhi Wednesday to participate in the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, scheduled to be held June 11 (Thursday).

At the NITI Aayog meeting, the Chief Minister is expected to present the state’s perspective on key developmental issues and outline Odisha’s priorities in sectors such as infrastructure, industrial growth, agriculture, education, healthcare, and investment promotion.

The PM will chair the crucial NITI Aayog meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi.

The meeting will be held under the theme, ‘Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047’, reflecting the Prime Minister’s vision of “Team India” and focusing on the holistic development and well-being of every citizen, irrespective of region, gender, age, or socio-economic background.

The Governing Council is expected to deliberate on strategies for translating the vision of a developed India by 2047 into measurable outcomes across the country.

Discussions will centre around four key aspects: Foundational human capital and future-ready skills; productive employment, entrepreneurship and decentralised growth; health, nutrition and well-being; and equity and dignity for all.

The meeting will explore measures to promote entrepreneurship, enhance skill development and create sustainable employment opportunities nationwide.

Deliberations will focus on developing an implementation road map supported by governance reforms, DPI, partnerships, convergence mechanisms and data-driven systems to ensure accountability.