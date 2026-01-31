Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Legislative Assembly will convene its Budget Session for 2026 from February 17, according to the official schedule released by the State Parliamentary Affairs Department.

The session will continue till April 8 and will be held in two phases, comprising a total of 29 working days, providing legislators sufficient time for debate and legislative business.

A key highlight of the session will be the presentation of the State Budget for 2026–27 by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio.

The budget is scheduled to be tabled in the Assembly February 20.