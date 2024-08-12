Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will hoist the flag in the Capital City here on the occasion of 78th Independence Day, Thursday, while Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will attend the I-Day events in Nuapada and Cuttack, respectively, according to the schedule released by the state government Sunday. As per the schedule, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will unfurl the Tricolour and take salute in the state capital while two Deputy CMs, 13 ministers and Collectors of 17 districts will conduct flag hoisting in other district headquarters.

Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will attend the I-Day events in Nuapada and Cuttack, respectively. Similarly, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari will hoist flag in Kalahandi, Rural Development Minister Rabi Narayan Naik in Sundargarh, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond in Koraput, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minster Krushna Chandra Patra in Nabarangpur and Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan in Ganjam. Likewise, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling will unfurl the Tricolour in Bargarh, Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena in Gajapati, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra in Balasore, Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia in Bolangir, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj in Malkangiri, Co-operation, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta in Khurda, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik in Kandhamal and Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain in Rayagada.

A letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) from the Home Secretary said that District Collectors will perform the ceremonial flag hoisting and take salute on the occasion in case the designated persons are unable to reach the assigned place due to unavoidable circumstances.