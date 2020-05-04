Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has opened a helpdesk for migrant workers, pilgrims and students from other states who have been stranded in the Silver city due to the nationwide lockdown over coronavirus.

“The help desk will start functioning Monday. The migrant workers, pilgrims and students from other states who have been stranded in Cuttack can contact the helpdesk from 8 am to 8 pm,” said an official of the CMC Sunday.

According to the official, the migrant workers and students can register themselves with the helpdesk by providing the necessary information to the officials concerned.

“The CMC has constituted two teams to man the helpdesk. Senior officials will be present at the helpdesk to collect data on the stranded workers, students and pilgrims. The help desk will be functioning from Saheed Bhawan. We will try our best to help the migrant workers,” said CMC commissioner Ananya Das.

In another development, the SUCI (C) has urged the Indian Railways not to charge any fare from the migrant workers while ferrying them to their native places.

SUCI (C) general secretary Prabhas Ghosh said the migrant workers have been facing financial distress due to the lockdown. “The migrant workers stranded in various states due to the lockdown are facing difficulties to arrange two square meals a day. It is unfortunate that the railway authorities are charging fares from these hapless people while ferrying them to their native places through special trains. They should immediately stop collecting fares from the migrant workers,” he added.