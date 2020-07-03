Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) suspended Friday the entry of visitors into its office premises till July 17. This information was provided by CMC Commissioner Ananya Das in a notification. It said that the office of the civic body will remain out of reach of general public with imitate effect.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure in view of high rise in coronavirus cases in the city, Das said.

CMC authorities said that social distancing and wearing of masks will be enforced strictly in the Silver City from now.

CMC also declared that no offline services will be available till July 17. However, people can get their needs addressed through online services. They have to access the website www.ulbodisha.gov.in.

Services like payment of holding tax, certification of trade licenses, issue of marriage certificates, public grievances and registration of birth and death certificates will be available under the Citizen Service category of the website.

Grievances can be reported on www.ulbodisha.gov.in or via email which can be sent to cmcgrievance@gmail.com.

PNN