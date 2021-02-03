Jharsuguda: The central government decided Tuesday to set up a Coal Bearing Tribunal (CBT) at Jharsuguda town in this district.

Also read Paradip port to be developed as fishing hub

The CBT will supposedly deal with prolonged land disputes pertaining to payment of compensation and rehabilitation of oustees.

The decision has brought sigh of relief for land oustees of several coal mines in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts.

Union Ministry of Coal has issued a circular to Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in this regard. The tribunal will function part-time till September 30, 2022, the Ministry’s official circular mentioned.

The CBT is to be set up with immediate effect under Section 14 (2) of CBA (A&D) Act, 1957. The District and Sessions Judge Jharsuguda will work as ex-officio chief of the tribunal, the circular stated.

The CBT chief will be entitled to an honorarium as applicable to other part-time tribunals constituted under the provisions of Section 14 (2) of CBA (A&D) Act. All supporting staff will be engaged by the MCL.

The presiding officer of the tribunal including other supporting staff will be covered under the payroll of MCL. The office expenses will also be borne by the subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, the circular read.

PNN