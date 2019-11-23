Saranda: A coal-laden goods train caught fire at Godbhaga railway station in Bargarh district Saturday, railway officials said.

No one was hurt in the incident, they added.

Short-circuit is being unofficially blamed for the incident though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further investigations into the incident are on.

According to a source, fire broke out in one of the wagons of the goods train while it was on its way from Sambalpur to Vijayawada. The train was halted at Burla where station master Asish Biswal sought the help of Burla fire services department.

On being informed, fire tenders reached the spot and tried to douse the flame before the train could proceed towards its destination.

It took at least three hours for the fire brigade to douse the flames owing to the delay in disconnecting electricity.

