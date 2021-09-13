Paradip: The Indian Coast Guard rescued 11 crew members of a fishing boat named FB MAASHITALA (Reg No IND-WB-CM-MM-354) which was stranded on sea around 35 nautical miles (nm) south of Sagar Island.

While the Indian Coast Guard ships at sea were engaged in relaying weather warning to fishermen, information was received from the Assistant Director Fisheries, Contai, at 0845 hrs September 12, intimating about the stranded fishing boat. The boat reportedly suffered engine failure and was adrift in area. Realising the emergency, the crew dropped anchor and called for help.

The Indian Coast Guard immediately launched a multifarious swift rescue operation. The Coast Guard Dornier aircraft undertaking surveillance in area was immediately diverted to locate the boat.

Meanwhile, Coast Guard ship ‘Anmol’ on routine deployment was diverted for assistance. The Coast Guard aircraft located the fishing boat and vectored the ship to the location. In a sea-air coordinated operation, braving the rough seas and prevailing cyclonic conditions, all 11 crew members were rescued safely from the stranded fishing boat.

The crew was supplied with basic necessities and their condition was observed to be stable. The crew members were brought to Haldia by the Coast Guard ship at 17.30 hours September 12 and were handed over to local police. All precautions regarding Covid-19 pandemic were observed during the operation.

The Coast Guard vessels on deployment and aircraft on surveillance are sensitising fishermen at sea and guiding them to return harbour. All Coast Guard establishments and ships based in West Bengal and Odisha have been alerted and directed to maintain the highest state of preparedness to meet any contingency.