Mahakalapara: Rapid coastal erosion has posed serious threats to the existence of the world-famous Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary under this block in Kendrapara district. Forest department officials pointed out that the sea (Bay of Bengal) has completely devoured the 5km-long Agarnasi casuarina forest which was once protecting the coastal areas from being washed away by towering waves. Moreover, almost half of the casuarina forest in Lanchaghola, they added, has been washed away. The rise in sea level and high waves due to the impact of climate change has led to coastal erosion. As a solution to the phenomenon, the Forest department had planted casuarina saplings along the coastal areas in the district in the 1970s and 1980s.

A protective forest of casuarina, hentai, and mangroves was created to act as a shield against the marauding sea. However, later, massive sea waves started destroying the forest. Nearby areas of Hukitola island, such as Lanchaghola, Madali and Solamuhana, have seen half of their forests swallowed by the sea near Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary. Environmentalist Subas Chandra Swain fears that in the coming years the sea will further erode these forests, causing significant damage to the land. Residents in coastal regions have been urged to be aware of and alert to the issue and plant more trees to protect themselves from this looming disaster, according to elders and intellectuals of Batighara and Jambu areas. On the other hand, residents of Batighara Panchayat near the Mahanadi River mouth have alleged that many trees in the protected casuarina forest at Hetamundia have been collapsing due to the impact of high waves.

Many fishermen in the area reportedly tie their boats to casuarina trees, causing those to gradually uproot due to the constant pounding of the waves, said a fisherman who chose to remain anonymous. Local intellectuals have demanded that the Forest department should strictly implement security measures in the area. Fishermen in these deserted areas, especially around Balidhipa island, have reportedly been engaging in various illegal activities such as smuggling, trading of narcotics, and catching exotic marine fish for easy transportation to the nearest fish depot at Paradip.

Due to minimum, or no, surveillance by security agencies on account of the remoteness of this island, hundreds of fishermen are taking advantage of the situation in building settlements, despite repeated complaints made to authorities about their illegal activities. When questioned over the issue, Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary Range Officer Pradosh Kumar Maharana agreed that the Agarnasi and Babubali islands have been submerged by the sea due to high waves. “The natural balance along the coastline is changing drastically. Despite many challenges, our department is attentive to the various problems and issues of the area,” Maharana said.