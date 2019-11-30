Nuagaon: Large crowds milling around the spot and raising boisterous cheers for cockfights on bets are routine affair at Paraba village under Jaldega police limits in Jharkhand, five km from Nuagaon block in Sundargarh district. Such illegal cockfights every year have turned to a bane for tribals of Nuagaon, who drain away their money on bets.

However, the illegal games allegedly provide a gravy train for police and some traders in Jharkhand. However, social activists have condemned the act which bleeds money from the poor tribals from Odisha and Jharkhand while police look the other way.

The activists said that both Jharkhand and Sundargarh police are responsible for the spread of popularity of the illegal game.

Sources said, Parba village has been organising cockfights every Wednesday and Sunday of the week when scores of villagers from Jhirpani, Bandhumunda, Bisra, Lathikata, Hatabai, Purunapani, Kokorama and Kardega of Sundargarh district participate in the game. They carry their cocks to the betting centre. They put their cocks and money in bet at the game point.

Some traders and criminals from Jharkhand and Odisha tacitly encourage such activities. They manage the cock-fight events at Paraba village.

The game is organised five km from Hatibari police station. Though these illegal activities take place under the very nose of the police of both the states, they look away from the illegal practice, locals of Nugaon block said.

It was alleged that regular commissions from organizers are the main reason behind the silence of police.

When the cock-fights are over, the tribals go on a drinking binge and vroom in village streets on their bikes– a cause of concern in the villages. They squander away all their wealth on alcohols, thus weakening their domestic economy.

While intellectuals of Jharkhand alleged that the game is conducted at the borderline of Odisha, their counterparts in Odisha said that Jharkhand police are responsible for these illegal practices. And the police of both the states take advantage of this.

“The road Jhirpani-Nugaon gets jammed when thousands of unruly and drunken youths rush on their bikes to and from the event place,” said a local.