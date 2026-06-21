New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Sunday invited farmer groups to join its demonstration over alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak, with founder Abhijeet Dipke saying the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar will remain in place Monday and is expected to draw larger participation.

On the second day of the protest, Dipke sought support from farmer unions and reiterated the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

The protest will continue tomorrow as well and the crowd is expected to increase as farmer unions have extended their support and will join us tomorrow, Dipke said, addressing the protest.

He also alleged that Delhi Police personnel are seeking Aadhaar card details and addresses of people donating water and bananas to protesters at the site.

The Delhi Police is asking for Aadhaar card details and the addresses of people who are donating water and bananas at the protest site. What has the Delhi Police been reduced to by this government he said.

Responding to the allegation, a senior police officer said security deployment would remain at the protest venue and authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Deployment will continue at the Jantar Mantar protest site. We have all details about the protesters and no one will be allowed to breach law and order, the officer said.

The officer added that the Aadhaar details of the protesters could be verified if required.

Appealing to the farming community, Dipke said students had stood with farmers during their movements and now, they expect similar solidarity in return.

I appeal to farmers across India to come and stand with students at Jantar Mantar, he said, adding that students had supported farmers when they were fighting for their rights.

By Sunday evening, hundreds of people had gathered at the protest site. Many supporters clapped, played daflis and sang Mera Rang De Basanti Chola while participating in the demonstration.

In a series of posts on X, the CJP said, We will not leave until Pradhan resigns, and if the government thinks exhaustion will end this movement, it is mistaken. This protest will only grow bigger.

The CJP founder also appealed to the public to reach Jantar Mantar and asked NEET re-examination candidates to join the protest after completing their test.

We are holding the fort but without your support this movement won’t be successful, he said.

The protest had begun Saturday afternoon under heavy police deployment, CCTV surveillance, barricades and the presence of security personnel equipped with body cameras.

While police repeatedly announced Saturday evening that the gathering had permission only till 5 pm and asked the protesters to vacate the site, Dipke and several supporters remained there through the night.

The overnight sit-in continued Sunday, with the protesters raising slogans demanding Pradhan’s resignation and accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Earlier in the day, Dipke appealed to police not to stop people from reaching Jantar Mantar, saying the protesters are seeking justice for students affected by the examination controversy.

He also requested authorities to restore water supply to public restrooms at the protest site, claiming that there is no water since Saturday night.

The protesters had earlier alleged that lights were switched off and access to water, food and washrooms was restricted.

They later said drinking-water access was restored and the lights were switched back on.

Dipke said the protest will remain peaceful and reiterated his appeal for dialogue with the Centre, adding that talks can take place if accountability is fixed and the education minister resigns.

Hundreds of supporters, mostly youngsters, gathered at Jantar Mantar Saturday after Dipke’s call to bring thali and chammach, with the participants banging plates and spoons while raising slogans.

Dipke has also demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of the students who allegedly committed suicide following the paper leak and cancellation of the medical-entrance examination.

If there are arrests, I will be the first to court arrest, he had told protesters.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the protest Saturday, announced that he will go on a hunger strike June 27 if Pradhan does not step down.

This is the second protest organised by the CJP at Jantar Mantar over alleged paper leaks and demands for accountability from the government.