New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke Saturday alleged a crackdown on the satirical digital outfit, saying it does not have access to any of its social media accounts following a series of takedowns and hacking incidents.

In a post on X, he claimed his personal Instagram account has also been hacked. This comes two days after the CJP’s X account was withheld in India and Dipke created a new one.

The outfit Friday launched a campaign seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged systemic failures in the education sector and the NEET-UG 2026 paper “leak”. Later in the day, Dipke claimed that he was receiving death threats and shared screenshots of the threat messages.

In a post on X Saturday, Dipke listed what he described as coordinated action against the movement.

“Crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party. Instagram page hacked. My personal Instagram hacked. Twitter account withheld. Backup account also taken down,” he said.