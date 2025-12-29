Bhubaneswar: Cold wave continues to grip Odisha, though weather conditions are expected to remain unchanged and foggy climate likely to persist over the next five days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Monday.

According to IMD, cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Angul and Jharsuguda districts over the next two days.

IMD has issue Yellow Warning (be prepared) for dense fog in several districts. It predicted that dense fog is very likely to occur during morning hours at isolated pockets in Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts till 8.30 am of December 30.

In the same time frame, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur during the morning hours at isolated pockets in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sampalpur and Mayurbhanj districts, IMD said.

On the new year, dense to very dense fog is likely to occur during morning hours at isolated pockets of Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri districts.

It can be informed here that over the past 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi and the lowest minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha.

Officials advised residents, especially farmers and those in rural areas, to take precautions as cold conditions persist.

PNN