Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, as many as 13 places in Odisha recorded temperatures below 10 degree Celsius, the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here informed Monday.

Cold Wave continues to grip many parts of the state. Daringbadi was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 4 degree Celsius, followed by Jharsuguda with 5.6, Phulbani with 6.5, Sonepur with 6.9, Keonjhar with 7.4, Sundargarh and Bolangir with 8, Bhawanipatna with 8.9, Sambalpur, Hirakud and Talcher with 9, Titilagarh with 9.3, and Baripada with 9.5. The lowest temperature in Bhubaneswar was recorded at 13.8 degree Celsius, the IMD regional centre stated.

Several places in the state including Daringbadi and Koida, witnessed frost early morning owing to Cold Wave conditions, the IMD added.

IMD forecasted that minimum temperature (night temperature) is likely to fall by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in Odisha during the next two days. Minimum temperature will be below normal by 2 to 4 degree Celsius during next four to five days, the IMD regional centre further said.

Notably, the winter chill is being felt in most parts of the state throwing normal life of people out of gear. The spine-chilling conditions force people to remain indoors during the morning and evening hours.

PNN