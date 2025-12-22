Bhubaneswar: Normal life was affected in several parts of Odisha Monday as the mercury dipped below the 10 degrees Celsius mark at nine places, weather officials said.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Koraput in south Odisha recorded the coldest temperature at 5.5 degrees Celsius, followed by G Udayagiri in Kandhamal at 6.8 degrees and Daringbadi at 7 degrees.

Phulbani and Similiguda recorded 8 degrees each, while Nabarangpur (8.8 degrees) and Boudh (9.2 degrees) also experienced chilly conditions. Chiplima and Rourkela recorded 9.9 degrees Celsius, it added.

The weather office said cold wave conditions are likely to persist in several parts of the state over the next week as there will be no large change in night temperatures.

The IMD said dense fog is likely to occur during early hours in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Bolangir and Sonepur districts Tuesday and Wednesday.