Bhubaneswar: Cold wave conditions gripped Odisha Monday with the mercury dipping to as low as 3.7 degrees Celsius in Similiguda in Koraput district, the weather office said.

Fourteen weather stations in the state recorded temperatures of 10 degrees Celsius. While Sundergarh was at 4.3 degrees Celsius, Phulbani recorded 4.9 degrees Celsius and Jharsuguda recorded 7.8 degrees Celsius.

In the state capital Bhubaneswar, the minimum temperature was 12.5 degrees Celsius, which was 2.7 notches below the normal.

The weather office issued a yellow warning for Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Angul, stating that these districts could experience severe cold wave conditions.

There will be no large change in the minimum temperature over the next two days, and then it will gradually rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius, it added.

The drop in the temperature was due to northwesterly dry and cold wind at lower levels, the weather office said, adding that there would be no relief from the chill till Tuesday.

The state government has asked the district administrations to keep a close watch on the situation and take necessary steps.

In a letter to all district collectors, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said all school buildings and other community buildings will be available for distressed people as night-shelter.

The weather office also suggested people to stay indoors during the night and use multiple clothes to avoid exposure to cold.

-PTI