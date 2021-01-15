Bhubaneswar: After a gradual rise in temperatures in the last few days, the cold wave is about to return to Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced Thursday evening in its bulletin. Yes, Friday morning in the state capital was indeed cold in comparison to the other days this week.

The IMD further said that a high pressure zone had formed over Odisha preventing the flow of wind from the north. However, with the subsidence of high pressure, cold winds have started flowing across Odisha in the last 24 hours. At many places of Odisha night temperatures will fall by two to three degree Celsius.

The Met Centre also issued Friday yellow warning for Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts. It predicted that night temperatures in these two districts will fall by three to four degree from Friday night. It has also cautioned drivers to be cautious as poor visibility due to heavy fog in the north and coastal districts may mar driving.

In view of the cold wave alert issued by the Met, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued advisory for the municipal commissioners and collectors of all districts in Odisha.

The SRC observed that there is increased likelihood of cold related illness among people which may aggravate due to prolonged exposure to cold. People in the districts under Yellow warning and also in other areas where intense cold is felt have been advised to stay indoors during night and avoid exposure.

“A report indicating the number of such buildings used as night shelters and number of people sheltered therein be sent to the office of SRC on daily basis till the cold wave situation is over,” read the SRC advisory.

The SRC has also asked the officials to undertake necessary public awareness campaign on do’s and don’ts to protect the people and livestock from cold wave both in rural and urban areas.

The IMD has predicted fog – shallow to moderate – at one or two places in a number districts January 17 onwards. Among them are Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Khordha, Nayagarh, Puri, Kandhamal, Koraput and Rayagada, Puri and Khurda.

