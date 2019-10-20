A conventional array of artworks is often exhibited in the galleries of Odisha but, the state has the efficiency of exhibiting a new genesis. Thus, to bring a change, ‘Collection 30’ is designed to give a different vision to viewers

BHUBANESWAR: Orissa Modern Art Gallery displayed a statewide collection of artworks at an exhibition titled ‘Collection 30’ here Sunday.

Works of artists from thirty districts of Odisha featured at the expo. The event was curated by Prajnna Vedavyas and coordinated by Santanu Kumar Meher.

This show brings forth an amalgamation of different artistic styles of thirty three Odia artists. The participating artists are Satya Narayan Meher (Sonpur), Rahul Mahakud (Sambalpur), Sailesh Banchhor (Nuapada), Samanta Raita (Gajapati), Trinath Majhi (Koraput), Arun Tanay Samal (Deogarh), Madhab Manadal (Nabarangpur), Manoj Pradhan (Jharasaguda), Rupa Ranjan Roul (Dhenkanal), Baruna Beher (Kandhamal), Bikash Mohanta, Ranjit Sahoo (Nayagarh), Bijan Reddy (Kalahandi).

Works of Sudeep Barik (Jagatsinghpur), Bibhuti Prusty (Boudh), Jayashree Jena (Khurda), Nishanta Kanher (Balangir), D. Shiva Achary (Rayagada), Soudamini Rout (Kendrapara), Prabhakar Sahoo (Puri), Dillip Majhi (Ganjam), Kedar Naik (Bargarh), Santosh Kumar Mallick (Jajpur), Rajesh Kumar Behera (Khurda), Ritendra Mohanty (Keonjhar), Nityananda Sahu (Balasore), Santanu Kumar Meher (Angul), Kuber Barik (Angul), Nageswar Achary (Malkangiri), Rosan Baral (Puri), Jitendra Kumar Behera (Bhadrak), Sunil Kumar Bala (Cuttack) and Prabhudayal Tirky (Sundargarh) also featured at the event.

Santanu Kumar Meher, coordinator, Collection 30, said, “One can see the artworks of young artists across Odisha in a common platform. Works of Odia artists are wide spread across India and abroad. However, it was never planned to display the artists’ works from all the districts of Odisha in one forum.”

After discussions with Prajnna, the exhibition curator, they both planned to setup an exhibition at Orissa Modern Art Gallery, Bhubaneswar. Prajnna observes that a conventional array of artworks is often exhibited in the galleries in Odisha but, the state has the efficiency of exhibiting a new genesis. Thus, to bring a change, the ‘Collection 30’ is designed to give a different vision to the viewers.

Prajnna said, “Everything transforms with time and so does art. But, in this exhibition, you can read the dynamic blend of past and present approaches in art with new perceptions instilled into it. Hence, this show is special with artists’ brilliant visualizations. Most of these artists throw light on village life and community culture. They delineate the deep intimacy and interaction between man and the nature.”

“The fresh air of villages and the chirps of birds, straw-thatched houses and all such elegant sceneries are now erased out of our life. The artists indicate that the importance of flora and fauna is equally significant like that of the human beings on the earth. Rapidly growing urbanization engulfs the bird and animal world with their natural habitation,” he added.

This exhibition is an assortment of varied art forms. It includes, paintings, drawings, mix media – sculptures, prints, installations, new media and video art where, the onlookers could enjoy a complete flavor of visual display.