Jajpur: Large-scale irregularities have marred the social security scheme in Jajpur district as allegations are flying thick and fast that officials are committing irregularities in the distribution of pension to elderly and differently-abled beneficiaries. Taking serious note of such allegations, the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department has asked the district Collector to submit a report on the distribution of pension to beneficiaries within seven days. As per guidelines of the social security scheme, people above 60 years and of BPL category, people with disability and widows are entitled to get a monthly pension.

However, scores of people below 60 years have been enrolled as beneficiaries in Jajpur. Besides, people who have died long ago are being paid pension. This has raised many an eyebrow. On the other hand, over 40,000 people have applied for pension in the district. As the government has not given any target for number of beneficiaries since 2019, beneficiaries in queue are chosen one by one only after any beneficiary dies. There were media reports about such irregularities in the social security scheme following which additional secretary Dipak Routray of SSEPD department issued a letter to the Collector to submit a report in this regard in a week. It was learnt that 1,95,422 people are paid pension in the district while over 40,000 people are waiting to get it. The SSEPD department has issued a directive for disbursal of pension money though digital mode to maintain transparency.

However, some unscrupulous officials are against the digital mode of payment of pension. They are paying pension manually. In the last four to five years, many pension beneficiaries have died in the district, but officials are misappropriating their money with forged fingerprints at the instruction of some influential political leaders. Here are instances of irregularities. In Kolangiri panchayat under Barchana block, beneficiaries like Dhruba Mohapatra and Debaki Dalai died more than a year ago. But an official concerned of the panchayat is allegedly misappropriating their pensions. There are several such cases of irregularities in the block.

For many years, pension money of dead beneficiaries is being embezzled while the administration has not taken any step to strike off the names of the dead beneficiaries from the official list. Many people who have tampered with their age are receiving pension. Various quarters and social activists have long been demanding stern action against officials indulging in such illegal activities to loot the government fund.