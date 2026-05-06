Bhubaneswar: Three persons, including a girl, were killed in a major fire at a residential building in Bhubaneswar Wednesday, police said.

The fire broke out on the ground floor of Basanti Villa Apartment in Laxmisagar area at around 4 am, a senior officer said.

“Two elderly persons, identified as Biswajit Behera (70) and Sulata Behera (65), died on the spot as they got trapped inside the building where the fire broke out. A girl succumbed to burn injuries at Capital Hospital,” he said.

Nearly 30 residents were evacuated from the building, and the blaze was controlled by the fire brigade personnel, the officer said.

Biswajit Behera was the security guard of the residential building, the officer said.

The 10-year-old deceased girl was identified as Tejeswani Behera.

“The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. There may be a short circuit in the electrical panel board located near the car parking area on the ground floor of the building,” said fire brigade officer Ramesh Chandra Sethi.

PTI