Bhubaneswar: In response to the ongoing severe heatwave conditions across several districts in the state, the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department has issued an advisory to Madhu Babu Pension Yojana beneficiaries ahead of upcoming pension distribution scheduled for May 15.

To safeguard vulnerable groups from extreme temperatures, the state government has directed authorities to implement a series of precautionary measures at all pension distribution centres. Officials have been instructed to ensure availability of adequate drinking water, ORS packets, and first-aid facilities at these locations.

The department has also mandated doorstep delivery of pensions for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and beneficiaries with pre-existing health conditions.

Beneficiaries who still choose to collect their pensions in person have been advised to take necessary precautions. The advisory recommends carrying umbrellas, wearing proper footwear, and bringing water bottles. It also urges individuals to rest immediately in shaded areas if they feel unwell and to make use of heatwave relief arrangements provided at the centres.