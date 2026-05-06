Koraput: A wheel of Goddess Subhadra’s chariot, Darpadalana, was installed at the Jagannath Temple in Kotia, the locus of contention between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, in Koraput district.

The installation was performed Tuesday with traditional rituals and prayers in the presence of state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, state Law, Excise and Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, and Puri Srimandir Chief Administrator and Additional Chief Secretary Arabinda Padhee.

Among others Koraput Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, Pottangi MLA Rama Chandra Kadam, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Koraput MLA Raghuram Machha, Zilla Parishad chairperson Sasmita Meleka, members of the Koraput Jagannath Temple Management Committee and other dignitaries were present during the event.

The sacred wheel was brought in a grand and traditional procession from Ganjeipadar village to the temple, covering a distance of nearly one kilometre. The procession featured a vibrant Kalasa Yatra, with women carrying sacred water pots on their heads, Upon reaching the temple, the wheel was installed and worshipped as per traditional rituals performed by temple priests. A large number of devotees gathered to witness the ceremony and offer their prayers.