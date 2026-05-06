Chhatrapur: The 33-day-long Thakurani Jatra began early Tuesday in Chhatrapur of Ganjam district with the presiding deity Maa Ramayanamma embarking on a ceremonial journey to Her paternal home, marking the start of one of the region’s major religious festivals.

The festival will continue until June 5, culminating in the Chhatrapur Mahotsav during the final week. The event schedule was finalised at a recent meeting chaired by Ganjam Collector V. Keerthi Vasan, along with organising committee members and officials. According to tradition, the deity visits Her paternal home once every two years and tours surrounding areas accompanied by sister deities, receiving offerings from devotees along the route. The procession was carried out amid devotional chants and celebrations across the town.

Committee secretary Samarendra Senapati appealed for cooperation from the district administration, police, fire services, volunteers, media and devotees to ensure smooth conduct of the festival.

Organisers said security arrangements have been tightened, with special focus on crowd control, traffic regulation and parking management. Authorities have also prioritised drinking water, healthcare services, sanitation and uninterrupted electricity supply throughout the festival period.

As part of the celebrations, devotional songs featuring popular Odia singers Aseema Panda and Satyajit Pradhan were released on social media platforms. The concluding Chhatrapur Mahotsav will feature cultural performances by artistes and dance troupes from across Odisha and other parts of India, alongside exhibitions of handlooms, local cuisine and regional products.