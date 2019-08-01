Kendrapara: Students of Patkura High School had a pleasant surprise when Collector Samarth Verma came to their classroom to don the mantle of a teacher.

Taking a break for half an hour from his hectic schedule to Garadapur block for attending public grievances, Collector Samarth Verma taught Mathematics to students at Patkura High school Monday.

The students were excited as Collector Verma began teaching arithmetic to Class X students. The Collector asked students about arithmetic progression and taught them,” said Pulak Kumar Parida, the Mathematics teacher.

The students who gave correct answers to the Collector’s questions received pens, including his own, to encourage them.

Collector Verma said that as a public servant it is necessary to interact with students and teachers to know the standard of the students and to ensure whether quality teaching is being provided.

He found that some students were academically good. “I asked questions to some students and they gave satisfactory answers on things I taught some minutes ago,” added Verma.

“I am quite excited after receiving a pen from the Collector. I gave right answers to all his questions,” said Loni Sahu, a Class X girl student.

The government has launched the ‘Mo School campaign’ to enable qualified individuals to teach students to bring about a qualitative change in teaching. Students could learn important tips from them which can help them, added the Collector.

He also visited the Patkura primary school and asked Class IV students to write their school’s name on the blackboard .Those who wrote the school name correctly were given pens.

The students also informed the Collector about their school problems and demanded a deep tube well. The Collector directed the BDO of Garadpur on the spot to install a deep tube well, said Malaya Kumar Pani, the Headmaster of the school.

The Collector also asked the Headmaster to rectify the educational atmosphere in the school. “I have decided to visit schools regularly and interact with students by taking a break from my official work and ensure whether quality teaching has been provided to children or not.

