Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Assault and sexual abuse of women continue to be on the rise in Uttar Pradesh. In a fresh development a girl was found lying severely burnt along a national highway in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Tuesday. The girl was naked when police found her in an unconscious state. It was not immediately known how the girl – a BA second-year student of a college run by a trust of former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand – suffered severe burns and with no clothes on the body ended up on the roadside. The police said that the girl was not in a state to record her statement.

According to SP S Anand, the student suffered 60 per cent burns. She has been referred to a hospital in Lucknow for better treatment.

The girl had come to attend her classes accompanied by her father Monday. As she did not come out after the classes, her father started looking for her. He was later informed that she has been found lying along the Lucknow-Bareilly National Highway naked and with severe burns. He was informed that the girl was being taken to a hospital by the police.

The girl from a village in the Jalalabad police station area is a student of Swami Shukdevanand Postgraduate College, run by Mumukshu Ashram of Chinmayanand.

The girl’s father said that he used to bring his daughter to the college once in a week or fortnight and used to wait outside till classes ended.

In a separate incident in the district, the body of a five-year-old girl was recovered while her seven-year-old cousin sister was found injured in the Kanth police station area here.

They had been missing since Monday evening after they had gone to a tubewell outside the village for taking bath, Anand said.

As their family members and other villagers searched for them, the body of one of them was found in an agricultural field outside the village, while the other was found lying injured in neighbouring Fazilpur village, the SP added.