Bhubaneswar/Pipili: Police arrested a college student for making an obscene video of a female student of the same college go viral on the internet at Pipili in Puri district Sunday.

According to police, the boy is a native of a village under Gangpur police limits in Ganjam district. He along with his family had been staying at a place under Pipili police limits for the last ten years. The boy is a student at a private college and the girl whose video was made viral is his classmate.

The boy’s brother and the girl had been in love since she was in Class IX and had a physical relationship. Once, preying on her innocence, he had got their intimacy recorded in his mobile phone.

Later, he had gone to Andhra Pradesh and stayed there for two years. In the meantime, the accused had somehow chanced to see the video. He had then started blackmailing the girl, seeking such an intimacy, showing the video to the girl. As she turned down his advances, he made the video viral.

Police registered a case (Case No-294/19) under section 376 and POCSO Act. While a manhunt has been launched to nab others who are at large, the accused will be produced in a court Monday, informed Pipili police station inspector-in-charge Sarat Chandra Sahu.

PNN