Bhanjanagar: College students will join forest officials in the annual bird census to be conducted across Odisha, including the Ghumusar North forest division at Bhanjanagar, from January 18.

As part of the preparations, a training camp was organised Monday at the Lalsingh Nursery campus in Bhanjanagar. Forest department staff and students from colleges at Galeri, Kendupadar and nearby areas participated in the programme.

Officials said the bird census plays a key role in identifying migratory and resident bird species and understanding local climate, soil and water conditions. The findings help authorities plan conservation measures and development activities in bird habitats.

The census in the Ghumusar North forest division will be carried out from 6am to 10am January 18 at 34 identified locations. College students will actively assist in the counting process, which officials said would help enhance their knowledge and awareness about wildlife and biodiversity conservation.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Himanshu Sekhar Mohanty inaugurated the training camp and stressed the need to conduct the bird census in a systematic and disciplined manner.

Among others, Assistant Conservators of Forests (ACFs) Bimal Pradhan and Bibek Das, ornithologist Umakanta Das, Mujagada Ranger Bimbadhar Sahu, Jagannathprasad Ranger Sujata Rani Panda, Galeri Ranger Gyanendra Lima and Tarsing Ranger Prashant Kumar Behera addressed the participants and explained the methodology and importance of bird counting.