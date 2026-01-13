Patnagarh: Normal life came to a standstill in Patnagarh town of Bolangir district Monday as residents observed a 12-hour shutdown demanding the posting of doctors for emergency treatment at the old Sub-Divisional Hospital located within the town.

The shutdown, observed from 6am to 6pm, led to the closure of all business establishments except emergency services. Traffic movement was also disrupted following a road blockade staged by local residents, mostly women, on the Patnagarh–Kantabanji main road in front of the old hospital.

On receiving information, local police and Sub-Divisional Medical Officer (SDMO) Saroj Ranjan Swain reached the spot and attempted to persuade the protesters to withdraw the blockade. However, when the agitators refused to disperse, police detained them and shifted them to the police station in a van.

According to sources, the old Sub-Divisional Hospital, located in the heart of Patnagarh town, had been providing treatment to patients for several years. Recently, the hospital was shifted to a newly constructed building near Gangasagar, about 3 km away, by the administration.

Since then, residents have been facing difficulties due to poor transport connectivity, causing inconvenience to patients, particularly during medical emergencies.

Expressing strong resentment over the issue, town residents had earlier staged road blockades January 5 and 8. The blockade near the old hospital January 8 had severely affected vehicular movement.

Following the incident, local police, Patnagarh Deputy Collector Manflis Kerketa, SDMO Swain and Tehsildar Rudra Mohan Nayak reached the spot and convinced the protesters to withdraw the agitation. At that time, the agitators had warned that a 12-hour shutdown would be observed January 12 if their demands were not fulfilled.

As no steps were taken by the administration, the shutdown was enforced Monday.

Notably, three key agitators who had led earlier protests were absent from the site. When questioned by mediapersons, protesters claimed the three had stayed away fearing arrest.

SDMO Swain, Deputy Collector Kerketa and Tehsildar Nayak visited the police station and assured the detained protesters that steps would be taken to address their demands within the next 10 days. Following the assurance, the detained women protesters were released, and the agitation was called off.