Mumbai: A 30 year-old Colombian national stuck here due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown has lodged a complaint against a policeman. She has alleged that a junior police officer had made sexual advances on her at a hotel. The woman said that she had filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police via an email. The development was confirmed by a senior police officer here Wednesday.

Plight of Colombian woman

“I came February 22 to Mumbai on a tourist visa and was staying in a Bandra hotel till March 31,” the woman stated.

The woman said that she had approached the Colombian embassy in Delhi after she exhausted her money. “Accordingly, an officer of Mumbai Police helped me check in a lodge in Marol in Andheri, April 1,” she said.

She alleged that the concerned officer first asked her for a drink, which she refused. However, he kept sending me ‘flirtatious’ messages on my phone. A couple of times he tried to force himself on me, but I screamed and pushed him out of the room. The officer told me that he was entitled to have physical relations with me. He claimed that it is his right as he is paying the rent for my accommodation,” she stated.

The complainant further said that the officer forced the hotel staff to stop providing her food and other articles of daily use.

“I cried a lot and sent a video of mine to my country which went viral. Then some Mumbai Municipal Corporation officers along with a doctor came to me April 18 and gave me some food. They also inquired about my health (sic),” she said.

“I understand that the Mumbai Police is very good and helpful and doing a lot in this crisis. However, I need to bring to your notice the behaviour of such black sheep,” she wrote in her complaint.

Help from NGO

The woman stated that she was helped by an NGO to shift to a hotel, also in Andheri.

Dr Abraham Mathai, chairman of the city-based NGO Harmony Foundation, helped the woman in getting her new accommodation, confirmed the development. “We received her video which was in Spanish language, after which we got it translated into English. We were shocked whatever she revealed in the video about the officer. We have offered her a safe shelter until the lockdown ends,” said Mathai.

Police version

When contacted, a senior police officer confirmed receipt of the complaint from the woman. “We are conducting an inquiry into her allegations. If the officer concerned is found guilty, we will take action as per legal provisions, DCP, Manjunath Shinge said.

The junior officer against whom the allegations have been raised is attached to Sahar police station. When contacted for reaction, he denied the charges.

Agencies