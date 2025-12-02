Angul: Personnel of the Angul Forest Division have conducted combing operations in various reserve forests under the division across the region.

The primary objective behind this initiative is to monitor wildlife activity, particularly elephant movement and curb illegal activities such as poaching and encroachments in the reserve forest areas.

Officials said the operation helped in a joint survey, like gathering key information, while minimising environmental disturbance.

The team kept watch on soil theft and transportation, illegal timber extraction and smuggling, as well as tracking wildlife movement.

The operation also helped in staying alert to any suspicious activity.

All data collected during the operation has been compiled and submitted to the divisional forest officer for future planning and monitoring, officials said.