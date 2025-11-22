Bhubaneswar/Baripada: Two wild elephants died in separate incidents in Odisha, officials said Saturday.

An elephant undergoing treatment after falling ill in the Chandaka forest area died late Friday, they said.

It was suspected that the 22-year-old elephant died due to an infection in its digestive system, they added.

A young tusker was found dead in the Saramula Reserved Forest in the Rasgovindpur range in the Mayurbhanj district.

It was suspected that the tusker was killed while fighting with other wild animals. However, the exact cause of the death will be ascertained from the post-mortem examination, officials said.

PTI