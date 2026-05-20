Berhampur: Odisha’s Ganjam police Wednesday detained two persons in connection with the assault on a 26-year-old youth and his girlfriend in full public view in Berhampur’s Giri Road area, officials said.

A senior police officer said searches were on to trace the remaining accused persons named in the FIR.

We have detained two persons for interrogation. Search is on to nab other accused persons named in the FIR, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said.

He said multiple teams had been formed to arrest the accused, and raids were being conducted at several locations.

According to police, preliminary investigation has suggested that the incident stemmed from previous enmity between the accused and the victim.

Umesh Rath, a resident of Goshaninuagaon, was attacked along with his girlfriend while they were travelling on a bike Sunday evening when a group of around five persons intercepted them in the Giri Road area and assaulted them with sticks.

The woman, who tried to intervene, also sustained injuries.

Rath suffered serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. His condition is stated to be stable, police said.

The incident has been condemned by various political parties.