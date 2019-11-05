Bhubaneswar: Come December first, citizens can apply online for registration certificates (RCs), learning licences (LLs), driving licences (DLs) at Common Service Centres (CSCs) functioning across the state.

This was decided at a high-level meeting on review of 5T initiative in Commerce and Transport department chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here Tuesday. Tripathy directed the officials concerned to put the essential motor vehicle services in online mode to reduce footfall in RTO offices.

It was decided that facilities like online application for DLs, RCs, ownership transfer and revenue collection would be extended to CSCs. The target was set to complete the process by December 2019.

Transport secretary G Srinivas said, “Any eligible applicant can apply either for LL or DL from any place to any RTO in the state through online system.”

It was decided in the meeting that this facility would be extended to CSCs by 1st week of December 2019. Service charges for LL or DL would be collected online which would reduce the crowd at RTO offices, he said.

The system would also have facility for online uploading of documents. Srinivas mentioned that around 12 lakh citizens would be benefited by this service.

The meeting further decided to extend online application system for RC to CSCs. This would include the services like endorsement and cancellation of hypothecation, change of address, fitness certificates and renewal of RC.

Slot booking, payment of fees and document uploading for these services would be done online. Around 10 lakh citizens would be benefited by this system and they would not be required to run to RTO offices, sources said.

The application for transfer of ownership of the vehicles including payment of fees would also be made online through the system.

Currently, more than 65 per cent of revenue collection is being received through online mode. The Chief Secretary directed to scale it up to 90 per cent by March 2020.

Further, review showed that the department was able to collect total revenue of around Rs1,004 crore till October 2019 against a collection of Rs1,001 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal year. The revenue collection did not rise as desired due to slowdown in transport sector, the source said.

Commerce & Transport department special secretary Manoj Kumar Mishra said, “Around 80 per cent of the revenue is collected from registration and road tax of the new vehicles.”

Tripathy directed the officials to keep close watch on all types of vehicles including tractors and mini-transports and bring them into the fold of registration.