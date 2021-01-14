Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Daniel Fernandes recently made fun of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in one of his acts and the videos of the same went viral on social media. Since then Sushant’s fans have been trolling Daniel fiercely. On being trolled, Daniel has now apologized to Sushant’s fans by sharing a note on her Instagram handle.

The worst thing you could do as a stand-up comedian is making jokes on a tragedy. Dislike and mass report this video for making jokes on Sushant Singh Rajput death.https://t.co/gqrKX7BhqF — 🦋 (@saketjaiswal_sj) January 11, 2021

His note read, “He wrote, “My recent stand-up video appears to have offended a lot of fans of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, many of who have pointed out an apology is in order and I agree!”

“As a comedian, my only intention is always only to entertain you and make you laugh, but sometimes in that endeavour, it is possible that I might evoke an unfavourable response. That being said, I would like to address my mistake. Towards the end of this bit, I said that Rhea has been acquitted of her charges. That is factually incorrect. She has been released on bail. For some weird reason, I used the word ‘acquitted’ by mistake in the Pune show. It is definitely not how I have written or performed it elsewhere. I take that back and apologize to anyone whose feelings may have been hurt,” he added.

“I stand by everything else I said,”.

Sushant Singh Rajput died June 14, 2020 at his Mumbai residence. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case in early September and released a month later. Besides NCB, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also investigating the circumstances around the actor’s death.